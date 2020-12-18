Larimer Treasurer Warns About Tax Lien Postal Scam

A few Larimer County property owners have received what seems to be phony Distraint Warrant notices through U.S. Mail stating that a warrant has been issued against the recipient due to a tax debt.

The letter states that Federal Tax Authorities use warrants in collection action and will garnish wages, bank accounts, seize property or seize federal tax refunds and create a property lien to pay the debt. The letter also tells the recipient to call a toll-free number (1 (800)-264-1790) to avoid enforcement.

Larimer County Treasurer Irene Josey stated that the letter is very similar to a scam letter sent to Larimer County residents last year during the holiday season. Irene also said to disregard the notice and to contact local law enforcement.

The notice also states it is from the Tax Processing Unit in Larimer County, Public Judgement of Records, when no such entity exists whatsoever.

For more information regarding the phone Distraint Warrant notices, including any questions regarding property taxes if the warrant notices show up, contact the Larimer County Treasurer’s Office at 970-498-7020 or by email at lctreasurer@larimer.org