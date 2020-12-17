Colorado Among Riskiest States for Holiday Travel

The Center for Disease Prevention and Control is advising against holiday travel as COVID-19 is expected to surge due to high travel numbers.

The Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) is advising against any holiday traveling. However, many will likely travel as nearly nine million did over Thanksgiving. Holiday travel in Colorado this year will be dangerous due to road and weather conditions and the added health dangers of traveling during a pandemic.

Colorado ranks as the 15th riskiest state to currently travel to based on COVID-19 related health risk factors in addition to dangerous driving scores to evaluate road travel risk. More than 3,100 deaths were recorded on Thanksgiving Day, which broke the daily COVID-19 death record.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimated that a total of 799 auto fatalities would occur across the U.S. over the Christmas and New Year holidays in 2019. Colorado ranked among the top states for DUIs at number thirteen and Speeding at number fourteen.

Colorado ranked fifth for COVID-19 deaths in the last seven days per 100,000 people as of Tuesday, December 15. Colorado is currently the 18th least prepared state for hospital capacity.

For more information regarding risky states to travel to, including how they rank and additional risk factor data, visit: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/riskiest-places-to-travel-during-the-holidays