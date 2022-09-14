Loan Program Helps Reduce Wildfire Severity While Improving Profits for Wood Products Businesses

The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) delivered the first Wildfire Risk Mitigation Loan under a new partnership with the San Luis Valley Development Resources Group (SLVDRG) Business Loan Fund. Along with the help of the Northwest Loan Fund, Marshall Forestry Solutions received this specialized loan that will be used for equipment to help maintain Colorado’s forests.

Marshall Forestry Solutions, based in Steamboat Springs was established in 2016. This company works on forest management and wildfire risk mitigation projects across Colorado.

“We work to create fire-resistant community landscapes while maximizing the utilization of forest products,” said Jacob Marshall, founder, and owner of Marshall Forestry Solutions.

“Our expertise in financing and lending coupled with the CSFS’ work in forestry and with our wood products business community is helping reduce wildfire occurrence and severity across the state, resulting in more profitable and successful wildfire mitigation and wood products businesses,” said Marc Bellantoni, business loan fund administrator with the SLVDRG.

“The Wildfire Risk Mitigation Loan Fund provides financing to wildfire mitigation contractors and forest products businesses to invest in new equipment and working capital to address Colorado’s increasing wildfire challenge. It is administered in partnership with the SLVDRG and other lenders like the Northwest Loan Fund,” said Tim Reader, the wood products specialist with the CSFS.

The Wildfire Risk Mitigation Loan Fund Program, administered by the CSFS, is available year-round to eligible businesses. To receive financing through this loan fund, a business must be engaged in the harvesting or manufacturing of wood products from wood biomass removed from forest management and wildfire mitigation activities on public or private lands. Existing and startup businesses that have difficulty qualifying or accessing capital are encouraged to apply.

“Financing for Marshall Forestry will help them acquire and operate equipment to more efficiently remove and utilize trees on public and private lands in Northwest Colorado,’ said Anita Cameron, director of the Northwest Loan Fund.

For information on the Wildfire Risk Mitigation Loan Fund, contact Tim Reader, tim.reader@colostate.edu, or Marc Bellantoni, mbellantoni@slvdrg.org.