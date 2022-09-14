The PRCA Ram Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo Returns

TICKETS FOR THE 2022 MOUNTAIN STATES CIRCUIT FINALS ARE ON SALE NOW AT TREVENTSCOMPLEX.COM

The PRCA Ram Mountain States Circuit Finals, one of the largest rodeo events in the region, is returning to The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, CO. This two-day rodeo takes place Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 at the MAC Equipment, Inc. Indoor Arena. Three rodeo session times are Friday (7 pm) and Saturday (1 pm & 7 pm).

The PRCA Ram Mountain States Circuit Finals puts the top 12 contestants from Colorado and Wyoming in each PRCA event throughout the year against each other. The events included are Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Barrel Racing, Tie Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Bull Riding, All-around Rodeo, and for the first time ever – Breakaway Roping!

Returning for the 2022 Mountain States Circuit Finals is the ever-popular Saturday Cowboy Trick-or-Treat! On Saturday, October 22 at 12 pm – put on your best costume and join us for Cowboy Trick-or-Treat where you can meet the Mountain States Circuit Finals, Cowboys, and Cowgirls while showing off your costume. Children ages 2-12 dressed in a costume will be eligible to enter the costume contest prior to the rodeo performance. A ticket for Saturday’s performance is required for entry.

Rodeo Performance Schedule

Friday, October 21

7:00 – 9:30 pm – Free After Party (9:30 – 11 pm)

Saturday, October 22

1:00 – 3:30 pm

7:00 – 9:30 pm – Free After Party (9:30 – 11 pm)

Ticket options include Individual Performance General Admissions and VIP. Individual Performance General Admission tickets to the event start at $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 2-12. A limited number of VIP tickets are available each night and include a padded seat, dinner in the Cowboy Hospitality Room, and a rodeo program ($45 for adults and $30 for kids). All performances can be seen live on the Cowboy Channel App.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at treventscomplex.com or in-person at the Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Box Office at the Budweiser Events Center. Groups of 10 or more save on tickets; call 970-619-4122 for more information.

For more information on the 2022 Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo at The Ranch Events Complex, visit us online at treventscomplex.com.

