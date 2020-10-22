Local Author Publishes Third Book in Science Fiction Trilogy

Wellington author R. Gary Raham has recently completed his book A Twice-Dead Genius Comporting with Misunderstood Abominations.

This is the third book in a science fiction trilogy that began in 2011 with the novel A Singular Prophecy, followed by the second book titled A Once-Dead Genius in the Kennel of Master Morticue Ambergrand, published in 2018. The second book was a finalist in the 2019 Colorado Authors’ League Awards.

“Naked apes, gigantic worm-a-pedes, alien life forms galore, Gary Raham’s latest does not disappoint,” said Michael Carroll, reviewer, illustrator, and science fiction writer. “It is yet another cosmic-scale adventure with fascinating characters and a riveting, amusing story,” Michael said.

Gary illustrates his work often and puts them on his website. His Wildlife illustrations are located on entrance signs of most natural areas within Fort Collins. He has also written a multitude of science articles for North Forty News and Colorado Gardner Magazine over the course of the past decade.

“My readers have been known to laugh and think simultaneously with no known deleterious effects,” Gary said.

Gary will participate in a panel entitled “Aliens, but make them believable” on Saturday, October 24, from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm. He will also be giving a short reading from his new book at MileHiCon 52 Sunday, October 25, from 10 am to 11 am online.

A Twice-Dead Genius Comporting with Misunderstood Abominations is available on Amazon.com in paperback for $15 or Kindle editions at $2.99.

“After reading and reviewing the 2018 release of A Once-Dead Genius in the Kennel of Master Morticue Ambergrand, I could not imagine where Raham’s distant future could take us that would outdo that fine novel,” said Mystery Writer Pat Stoltey, author of award-winning Wishing Caswell Dead. “But this author is clearly writing on a different plane because A Twice-Dead Genius Comporting with Misunderstood Abominations is even more intriguing and entertaining,” Pat said.

For more information regarding Gary’s books, visit https://www.rgaryraham.com or for more details about the long-running Denver science fiction convention, visit https://milehicon.org