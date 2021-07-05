Local Fire Departments Receive Operation Helping Heroes Award

COUNTRY Financial has announced Livermore Fire Protection District, Red Feather Lake Fire Department, and Rist County Fire Department as recipients of a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes award. COUNTRY Financial representative Terje Whitmore recently presented a $500 donation to the departments to appreciate the volunteer departments’ dedication and service to the community.

Volunteer fire departments like these depend on community donations, fundraisers, and members of the community to operate. The volunteer firefighters respond to emergencies and maintain the fire stations, equipment, and apparatus. As summer approaches and experts predicting a wildfire season similar to 2020, replenishing important supplies and preparing ahead of time is vital for these volunteer departments.

“Community donations are relied upon to obtain much-needed equipment on a priority basis,” said Carole Meeter, Livermore Fire Protection District Board Member, and treasurer. “We get a wish list from the fire chief and start a project to fulfill the requests. Last year we were proud to purchase brand new turn-out gear for every member of the department. The gear they had was very outdated, and the new gear can provide better protection while performing their duties. We were also able to purchase new SCBA tanks.”

Last year, when COVID-19 hit communities across the nation and added pressure to first responders and medical workers across the country, COUNTRY Financial stepped in with its Operation Helping Heroes program to provide funds for much-needed equipment and supplies.

Whitmore was able to make donations and provide support to the fire departments last year as the wildfires of 2020 added more pressure to resources and area volunteer firefighters. He wanted to continue his support.

“Last year, we saw some of the state’s largest forest fires, and it was tough on all of our volunteers. We want to continue supporting those that risk their lives to help maintain the beauty of our wonderful Mountains and protect our communities,” said Whitmore. “It’s an honor to contribute in some way and, more importantly, recognize the dedication and commitment of these brave men and women.”

Through its Operation Helping Heroes program, COUNTRY Financial donated $3 million in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders and active duty service members, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”