Local Fire Dispatcher Receives Rocky Mountain Dispatcher Award

Fort Collins Interagency Wildfire Dispatch Center’s Aircraft Dispatcher John Stevi was named the Rocky Mountain Area Dispatcher of the Year for 2020 this spring. His outstanding skills and aircraft tracking were especially critical during the 2020 fire season.

Fort Collins Interagency Dispatch Center is one of nine interagency dispatch centers in the five-state Rocky Mountain Area. The Center managed by the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland is responsible for the mobilization of wildland firefighting resources in the northern Front Range and northeast Colorado. As an Aircraft Dispatcher Stevi orders and tracks all aircraft used during an incident in the dispatch area. Last year that work included 867 aircraft requests and following their flights as they accomplish their missions.

Stevi is not new to this work and has been working at the Center since 2005. Stevi’s vast experience, calm demeanor, attention to detail, and professionalism were recognized in this award.

“Having an excellent dispatcher in the aircraft position is crucial especially in seasons like 2020,” said Forest Fire Management Officer Cody Peel. “We are very pleased that the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center selected John for this award.” As a recipient of this award, Stevi will also be considered for the national dispatcher of the year award.

During the 2020 fire season, the Fort Collins Interagency Dispatch Center processed a record number of requests for aircraft, crews, engines, and overhead support, processing between 400 to nearly 800 percent more requests than during an average fire year.

