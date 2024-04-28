Loveland Mayor Pro Tem Jon Mallo Appointed to National League of Cities Committee

Loveland Mayor Pro Tem Jon Mallo has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2024 Transportation and Infrastructure Services (TIS) Committee. This is his third consecutive appointment.

The TIS Committee is responsible for leading NLC’s policy development and advocacy on transportation for communities of all sizes, advocating for federal funding opportunities for cities and towns with a focus on the intergovernmental partnership needed to utilize direct competitive federal transportation programs, improve safety on our roads and sidewalks, and enhance the connectivity of regions with shared rail, transit and aviation options. The committee is comprised of local elected officials and city staff from NLC member cities and towns across the country.

“I look forward to my continued service as part of the NLC Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee, and I appreciate the opportunity to further discuss and influence federal policy that can impact us locally,” said Mallo.

Mallo was elected to represent Ward IV on the Loveland City Council for a four-year term in November 2021. In 2023 he was selected to serve a two-year term as Mayor Pro Tem.

Mallo serves on several City of Loveland boards and committees, including the Citizens’ Finance Advisory Commission (Council Liaison Alternate), the Downtown Development Authority, and the Transportation Advisory Board.

In other transportation-related work, Mallo also serves as Loveland’s representative and Chair of the North Front Range Metropolitan Planning Organization and will represent the NFRMPO on the Statewide Transportation Advisory Committee (STAC). He also represents Loveland on the North I-25 Elected Officials Coalition and the US 34 Coalition.