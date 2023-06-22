Loveland Officer Investigation Concludes 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

John J. Feyen | Larimer County Sheriff

The criminal investigation into the actions of a former Loveland Police Department officer has concluded.

On May 20, 2023, a handcuffed female was in police custody and spit on LPD Officer Russell Maranto, who then struck her. On May 21, Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran requested that the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office conduct a criminal investigation into the officer’s actions.

The Loveland Police Department terminated Maranto’s employment on May 23. LCSO’s criminal investigation was conducted independently of LPD’s internal review.

After an exhaustive collection of facts and evidence from the incident, probable cause was identified to charge Maranto with Third Degree Assault (M1). Investigators presented the case to the District Attorney’s Office, and on June 15, Maranto was issued a court summons. No further information will be released while this case remains in active prosecution.

View details previously provided by the Loveland Police Department:

LPD News Release – May 2023

LPD Video Statement – May 2023

LPD News Release – June 2023

LPD Body Camera Video Release – June 2023

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.