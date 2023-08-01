Loveland Police Investigate Shooting

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

On July 22 at approximately 06:40 am, Loveland Police received a 911 call referencing a shooting in the 1700 block of Greeley Drive. Officers arrived on the scene and located an adult male shot multiple times inside the apartment. The male was transported to a local hospital by Thompson Valley EMS.

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation, and no additional information is available. Loveland Police continue to urge anyone having further information on this case to contact the LPD tipline (970)-962-2032. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868 or visit (p3tips.com).