Loveland Public Library Adjusts to Public Health Orders Encouraging Virtual Access

The Loveland Public Library will adjust its operations to allow continued public access with libraries’ designation as “critical businesses” in the state’s latest public health orders as restrictions have tightened in other areas.

Public health directives from the state and Larimer County as well as City of Loveland policies will allow access to the building for patrons who wear face masks and abide by social-distancing guidelines. The library will continue to provide in-person services while encouraging its patrons to take advantage of expanded remote online access and use available technologies to access critical services.

“The alarming rise in COVID-19 infection rates in Larimer County requires us all to do our part to stay safe and minimize exposure,” said Library Director Diane Lapierre. “We want to encourage everyone to take advantage of all the virtual and alternate service delivery models we offer, including curbside and homebound delivery of library materials and personalized service via phone, chat, and email,” Diane said.

Examples of the library’s service alternatives are as follows: The Student Success Initiative, a joint project of the library and Thompson School District, allows students to use their school ID number as a digital library card. Students can use their student ID number to log into the library’s specialized databases, checkout downloadable books, audiobooks, movies, and music, as well as check out up to three physical items at a time. For students who need on-site access to technology, computers in the children’s and teen areas and the computer lab are available for use.

A “Pop-In” Learning Lab , located in the Erion Room on the second floor, provides additional computer stations with access to high-speed internet in a quiet, socially-distanced environment. Visitors receive support from staff in using the technology and resources that provide online tutoring and skill-building. The lab opens Monday, Nov. 30, with a Monday-Thursday schedule from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon. Hours may vary, so please check the website for the most current schedule. Patrons can also easily access a free WiFi service in the library building’s vicinity by using the password LovelandLibrary on the LovelandLibrary network.

Brainfuse, a virtual service that offers on-demand, live to tutor and help for users of all ages and ability levels. Accessible at lovelandpubliclibrary.org/brainfuse, the service allows patrons to receive homework, learning, and job assistance anytime, anywhere. Tutors and job coaches are available every day from 2-11 p.m.

Customers are also being encouraged to minimize their time within the library by requesting items in advance through the online catalog and explore the multitude of virtual options available on the library’s website listed below.

“I am committed to providing access to our offerings as long as we can strictly enforce all the safety requirements we have in place,” said Diane.