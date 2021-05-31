Loveland Pulse Shares Affordable Options for Broadband Internet

Recently the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) launched the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBB). Loveland Pulse has partnered with the FCC, gaining access to these funds for families struggling financially due to COVID-19. The EBB program is designed to subsidize broadband costs of up to $50 per month for qualifying households during the pandemic and is available for a limited time.

Enrollment is now open, and interested residents can visit www.LovelandPulse.com/EBB to review eligibility household requirements and follow the steps to begin their eligibility verification and program enrollment.

Congress established the program as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 signed into law at the end of 2020, tasking the FCC with developing a new $3.2 billion program to help U.S. households struggling to pay for internet service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EBB program will end when the fund runs out of money or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the COVID-19 health emergency, whichever is sooner.

“Although we are only in our second year of a four-year process to bring this critical utility to every address in Loveland, we are happy to be able to participate in this important program, allowing serviceable residents access to federal relief funding,” said Brieana Reed-Harmel, Municipal Fiber Manager. “Pulse understands the significance of our responsibility to support the connectivity needs of our community. Ensuring equitable access to high-quality internet for all is one of the reasons we exist.”

Learn more by visiting:

