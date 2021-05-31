Community Recycling Ordinance will Require Trash Haulers to Provide Recycling Services

Recycling is coming to a business or apartment complex near you by June 30, 2021. Local haulers and the City of Fort Collins are working together to implement the Community Recycling Ordinance, which requires trash haulers to provide recycling services to all commercial and multi-family customers.

Businesses and apartment or condo complexes that don’t yet have recycling will need to add it unless specific circumstances prevent recycling from being an option at that location. To learn about and apply for a variance, please see fcgov.com/CRO.

When adding recycling, businesses and apartment or condo complexes can offset recycling costs by “right-sizing” trash service. Recyclables that are now in their own bin no longer need space in the trash bin, so most locations can decrease the bin size or service frequency of their trash service.

The City of Fort Collins Waste Reduction and Recycling Team is here to support the community in this transition. The City’s WRAP (Waste Reduction and Recycling Assistance Program) works directly with businesses and apartment or condo complexes to start or improve their recycling programs. WRAP support includes providing educational material like recycling guidelines and signs as well as recycling education and even site assessments for no charge.

The Community Recycling Ordinance is a big step toward Fort Collins’ zero waste goals and supports the path of “more reuse and recycling” that was a key request from the community in the Our Climate Future planning project.

More information can be found at fcgov.com/CRO.