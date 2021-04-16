Loveland’s Chilson Senior Center Reopens

After Year-long Closure, Center Reopened April 14

After the global pandemic closed the Chilson Senior Center more than one year ago, city staff reopened their doors starting at 8:30 a.m. Wed., April 14. With most of Colorado’s seniors having the opportunity to receive the vaccine, city staff is ready to welcome back patrons who have missed the activities, friends, and community the center provides.

“For many of our patrons this is their social outlet, their way to see friends, connect with others, keep fit, and stay involved,” said Gina DeBell, recreation coordinator for the Senior Center. “I knew many of them, especially those whose spouses had passed, were likely at home alone this past year and I worried that they might suffer from loneliness and isolation. I know our re-opening is a bright spot for so many in this community.”

Now that the Senior Center is open, patrons will again be able to stop in for a visit with friends, play billiards, cards, or sit and enjoy a book – with strict health measures in place. In line with State and County health guidelines, everyone is required to wear a mask in the facility. Tables will be spaced apart to allow for physical distancing. Guests will also be required to check-in at the main Senior Center door before entering. Visitors may bring a drink with them, but food consumption is not permitted. Patrons who are not feeling well or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to not visit the Senior Center.

“All activities, capacity, and operations at the Senior Center will be determined by health guidelines,” said Ashlee Taylor, recreation facility manager at the Chilson Recreation and Senior Center. “Because of the uncertainty of the pandemic, we initially didn’t anticipate that we’d be closed as long as we have been. But now that reopening is here, we have been working to prioritize health and safety so our seniors can get back to the things they love.”

Appointments are not required for billiards or lobby use at this time but are required for table tennis, pickleball, volleyball, and group exercise classes. Appointments can be made up to three days in advance online at www.lovgov.org/webtrac, in person, or by calling 970-962-2783 during operating hours. Hours for the first phase of reopening are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.