Loveland’s Operation Spring Clean Sweep Launches in May

The City of Loveland started citywide street sweeping operations on Monday, May 2. Crews will visit neighborhoods and perform thorough sweeping to remove debris from the streets and gutters through May.

They will systematically work through neighborhoods within city limits according to trash collection day. Sweeping will occur Monday through Thursday each week. Crews will not sweep on the normal trash collection day in each neighborhood. The schedule is as follows:

Week 1: May 2 – 6, Thursday trash day

Week 2: May 9 – 13, Monday trash day

Week 3: May 16 – 20, Tuesday trash day

Week 4: May 23 – 27, Wednesday trash day

Residents are asked to please not sweep leaves/debris from yards into the street; it is against City Ordinance and can clog storm drains.

Please visit lovgov.org/recyclingcenter for more information about how to recycle leaves properly. The City has also released a helpful video outlining four easy ways to protect Loveland’s waterways.