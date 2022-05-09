Today’s Weather: 5/9/22

May 9, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy skies. High 74F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear. Low around 40F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 1 48 74 37
Berthoud 2 47 76 40
Fort Collins 5 47 74 40
Greeley 0 49 76 38
Laporte 5 49 72 40
Livermore 17 41 51 29
Loveland 3 52 75 40
Red Feather Lakes 7 33 54 30
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 19 45 59 34
Wellington 0 47 72 36
Windsor 0 50 75 39
*As of May 9, 2022 7:50am

