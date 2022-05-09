Today’s Weather: 5/9/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy skies. High 74F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear. Low around 40F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|1
|48
|74
|37
|Berthoud
|2
|47
|76
|40
|Fort Collins
|5
|47
|74
|40
|Greeley
|0
|49
|76
|38
|Laporte
|5
|49
|72
|40
|Livermore
|17
|41
|51
|29
|Loveland
|3
|52
|75
|40
|Red Feather Lakes
|7
|33
|54
|30
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|19
|45
|59
|34
|Wellington
|0
|47
|72
|36
|Windsor
|0
|50
|75
|39
|*As of May 9, 2022 7:50am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment