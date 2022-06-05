Major Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled

On May 27, 2022, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) and Larimer County Jail deputies dismantled a drug trafficking organization that was introducing and distributing narcotics to inmates in the jail. In all, 12 people have been arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants including inmates in the jail and those sending the narcotics to the jail through the mail.

Jail staff had seen an increase in narcotics being introduced into the jail that were not being detected by usual methods at the end of 2021. A jail deputy began investigating and noticed suspicious activity involving an inmate’s incoming mail, phone calls, and text messages via the inmate communications system (tablet). The deputy believed the phone calls and text messages contained coded language about narcotics, how to send them to inmates in the jail, and how inmates would pay those on the outside for the narcotics. In March 2022, the deputy intercepted a letter mailed to an inmate and the paper tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. Jail staff contacted the NCDTF in April and “Operation Arts and Crafts” was initiated.

The NCDTF and jail deputies worked together to further monitor communications and intercept mail sent to the jail. Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Suboxone strips were found in mail sent to various inmates. The methods of introduction included paper soaked in narcotics, narcotics infused into the ink on paper and narcotics hidden in the seams of commercially available envelopes.

The investigation allowed NCDTF detectives to obtain a search warrant for a home in the 400 block of E. 57th Street, Loveland in unincorporated Larimer County. That warrant was executed on May 27 and resulted in evidence seizures and arrests. Jail deputies also searched the housing areas of the suspected involved inmates and found additional contraband.

The following individuals already in custody are alleged to be part of this drug trafficking organization and have been arrested on warrants as follows:

Brian Scott Willert (03/28/1977) – 2 counts 2nd-degree introduction of contraband (F6), 2 counts conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance (DF4), and conspiracy to commit money laundering (F4).

Shawn Adolf Chapman (09/25/1974) – 2nd-degree conspiracy to introduce contraband (F6), conspiracy to commit money laundering (F4), and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance (DF4).

Tappan Daniel Smith (10/20/1983) – 2nd-degree introduction of contraband (F6) and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance (DF4).

Jaime Omar Rodriguez (11/16/1993) – 2nd-degree conspiracy to introduce contraband (F6), conspiracy to commit money laundering (F4), and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance (DF4).

Jose Guadalupe Barraza (05/06/1998) – 2nd-degree introduction of contraband (F6) and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance (DF4).

Stephen Darwin McNeil (09/16/2000) – 2nd-degree conspiracy to introduce contraband (F6).

Joshua Edward Puls (04/03/1984) – 2nd-degree introduction of contraband (F6), 2 counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance (DF3), and conspiracy to commit money laundering (F4).

Edward Joseph Bergenske (02/07/2001) – 2nd-degree introduction of contraband (F6).

Kenneth K. George (04/24/1985) – possession of contraband (F6).

The following individuals are alleged to be participants in this drug trafficking organization from outside the jail and were arrested on warrants as follows:

Kathy Ann Rains-Wilson (10/12/1972) of Loveland – 2 counts of 2nd-degree introduction of contraband (F6), conspiracy to commit money laundering (F4), and 2 counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance (DF3).

Josephine Hannah Haggard (12/12/2000) of Fort Collins – 2nd-degree introduction of contraband (F6), conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance (DF4), and criminal impersonation (M1).

Alexa Ann Coria (10/22/1993) of Fort Collins (arrested May 28) – 2nd-degree conspiracy to introduce contraband (F6), conspiracy to commit money laundering (F4), and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance (DF4).

There are multiple other individuals with outstanding warrants yet to be arrested.

Jail division commander Captain Bobby Moll said, “I believe the result of this investigation and the new charges incurred by those involved will deter future attempts to traffic narcotics in the jail. Our jail deputies and the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force did an outstanding job to dismantle this drug trafficking organization and I am very proud of all their work.”

Effective June 1, 2022, all personal inmate mail including letters, pictures, and drawings will be digitally scanned and delivered to inmates via tablets. See larimer.org/sheriff/jail/inmate-communication for more information.

The charges are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.