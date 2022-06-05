Study: The Most Affordable Places to Live in Colorado

Housing affordability can vary depending on a number of factors, like housing cost, income, taxes, insurance, and borrowing costs (to name a few). In its seventh annual study, SmartAsset analyzed factors to find the most affordable places to live in Colorado.
Places, where home ownership costs were lowest relative to the median income in each location, were considered the most affordable. Wellington is 10th on the list.
Check out the list below for additional details on how the top places in Colorado ranked:
|Rank
|City, State
|Avg. Closing Costs
|Annual Property Tax
|Annual Homeowner’s Insurance
|Avg. Annual Mortgage Payment
|Median Income
|Affordability Index
|1
|Federal Heights, CO
|$2,307
|$435
|$322
|$2,686
|$45,395
|80.23
|2
|Lamar, CO
|$2,750
|$469
|$498
|$4,153
|$40,826
|51.36
|3
|Security-Widefield, CO
|$2,175
|$1,012
|$1,059
|$8,828
|$69,352
|43.52
|4
|Cimarron Hills, CO
|$2,136
|$993
|$990
|$8,252
|$64,780
|42.60
|5
|Fruitvale, CO
|$2,166
|$968
|$1,015
|$8,465
|$63,509
|40.56
|6
|Pueblo West, CO
|$2,250
|$1,476
|$1,111
|$9,263
|$71,553
|40.11
|7
|Gleneagle, CO
|$2,646
|$2,558
|$1,831
|$15,262
|$116,807
|39.88
|8
|La Junta, CO
|$2,810
|$400
|$458
|$3,819
|$39,567
|39.46
|9
|Roxborough Park, CO
|$2,747
|$3,443
|$2,179
|$18,166
|$134,576
|38.58
|10
|Wellington, CO
|$2,458
|$2,009
|$1,621
|$13,516
|$91,566
|38.57
