Study: The Most Affordable Places to Live in Colorado

Housing affordability can vary depending on a number of factors, like housing cost, income, taxes, insurance, and borrowing costs (to name a few). In its seventh annual study, SmartAsset analyzed factors to find the most affordable places to live in Colorado.

Places, where home ownership costs were lowest relative to the median income in each location, were considered the most affordable. Wellington is 10th on the list.

Check out the list below for additional details on how the top places in Colorado ranked:

Rank City, State Avg. Closing Costs Annual Property Tax Annual Homeowner’s Insurance Avg. Annual Mortgage Payment Median Income Affordability Index
1 Federal Heights, CO $2,307 $435 $322 $2,686 $45,395 80.23
2 Lamar, CO $2,750 $469 $498 $4,153 $40,826 51.36
3 Security-Widefield, CO $2,175 $1,012 $1,059 $8,828 $69,352 43.52
4 Cimarron Hills, CO $2,136 $993 $990 $8,252 $64,780 42.60
5 Fruitvale, CO $2,166 $968 $1,015 $8,465 $63,509 40.56
6 Pueblo West, CO $2,250 $1,476 $1,111 $9,263 $71,553 40.11
7 Gleneagle, CO $2,646 $2,558 $1,831 $15,262 $116,807 39.88
8 La Junta, CO $2,810 $400 $458 $3,819 $39,567 39.46
9 Roxborough Park, CO $2,747 $3,443 $2,179 $18,166 $134,576 38.58
10 Wellington, CO $2,458 $2,009 $1,621 $13,516 $91,566 38.57

 

