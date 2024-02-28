Man Arrested in Berthoud for Attempted Murder 

On Friday, February 23, 2024, at approximately 6 am, Dispatch received a report that a male had assaulted a family member who sustained moderate injuries. While deputies were responding to the residence, located in the 800 block of Longview Drive in Berthoud, they learned the suspect had armed himself with a gun. Once deputies arrived, everyone except the suspect safely exited the residence.

When contacted by phone, the suspect was cooperative, walked out, and was safely taken into custody. Follow-up interviews were conducted, and probable cause was established to arrest the suspect on several charges. The Florida male, identified as Robert Johnson (12/19/2003), has been arrested on the following:

Attempted Murder in the First Degree (F2)

Menacing (F5)

2 nd Degree Assault (F4)

3 rd Degree Assault (M1)

Obstruction of Telephone Service (M1)

“We are grateful to our incredible team of Dispatchers, Patrol Deputies, Investigators, and our Forensic Unit that swiftly responded to assist in this tense situation,” said Berthoud Sgt. Justin Williamson. “Violence is never the answer, and the suspect made the right decision to come out of the residence on his own. We are thankful for the favorable resolution of this situation, with no further injuries incurred.”

Johnson was issued a $150,000 cash bond by the Larimer County Court. The charges are merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.