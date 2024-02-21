Man Sentenced to Fifteen Years for Holding Wife and Daughter at Knifepoint for Eleven Hours

Victor Benavente was recently sentenced to 15 years to the Colorado Department of Corrections following a guilty plea of Burglary 1, a class 3 felony. The 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office secured Benavente’s guilty plea on February 1, 2024.

On September 24, 2022, Victor Benavente violated a protection order, broke into the apartment of his wife and daughter, and held them at knifepoint for eleven hours. This incident was the culmination of years of significant abuse against his wife and children.

The 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office prosecution team, led by Special Victims Unit Prosecutor Kimberly Bubka, presented evidence to the Court showing that Benavente knowingly violated a protection order with the intent to harm his wife.

When law enforcement arrested Benavente, his wife had sustained severe injuries. Bubka stated in her argument, “It is a testament to Fort Collins Police Services that the victims, and the defendant, were not killed in this situation. With this plea, the victim and her family can close this horrific chapter, move on with their lives, and begin to heal.”

The victim, in this case, gave a statement to the court to illustrate the impact of the defendant’s years of abuse and how, through it all, she survived. “I stand here today as a reminder that the defendant no longer has any control over me and my children and that he will never be able to use fear to control and hurt us again.”

“I’m really proud of our team for supporting the victims in this case and seeking a just result,” said DA Gordon McLaughlin. “Their hard work has ensured victim and community safety for many years to come.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, help is available:

Alternatives to Violence: 970.669.5150

Crossroads Safehouse: 1.888.541.SAFE (7233)

Estes Valley Crisis Advocates: 970-577-9781

Violence Free Colorado: www.violencefreecolorado.org

National Domestic Violence Hotline: www.thehotline.org