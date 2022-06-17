McWhinney and AHV Communities Announce Built-For-Rent® Homes in Broomfield and Loveland

Nearly 500 Homes Projected to be Available in 2023

Recently, McWhinney and AHV Communities (AHV) announced they will be co-developing Built-for-Rent® homes at McWhinney’s 1,100-acre Baseline community in Broomfield, and at Kinston, within its 3,000-acre Centerra master-planned community in Loveland. McWhinney and AHV Communities solidified their Built-for-Rent® partnership this month and expect to break ground on 240 homes within Centerra’s Kinston community this year and have plans to deliver 242 homes at Baseline.

“In Colorado’s extremely competitive home-buying market, built-for-rent homes are a great option for those who aren’t ready to buy or need something larger than an apartment home,” said Ray Pittman, President & CEO at McWhinney. “We’re excited to partner and develop these new home offerings with AHV Communities. They have a strong track record of creating quality rental homes across numerous states, and together we will provide new options for future residents interested in our highly sought-after Baseline and Centerra master-planned communities.”

Baseline plans to offer the Finley rental townhome in Parkside West located east of Sheridan Boulevard. The Finley floor plan averages just under 1,400 square feet and is anticipated to open in early 2023. A second build-to-rent home option, the Grayson floor plan, averaging 1,800 square feet is anticipated to be available in late 2023.

Baseline serves as Colorado’s first Pollinator District™ and is prominently located at the junction of I-25, Northwest Parkway (E-470), and Highway 7/Baseline Road in Broomfield. Baseline is quickly evolving as a new economic mixed-use community that completes the Denver/Boulder triangle. McWhinney’s development plans call for approximately 9,200 home options and up to 8 million square feet of commercial at full build-out.

Kinston has plans to launch the VellaTerra paired-home floor plan offering approximately 1,345 square feet of space and is anticipated to be available in early 2023. Kinston is McWhinney’s newest residential village located on the east side of the award-winning, Centerra master-planned community in Loveland. At full buildout, Kinston plans to deliver 2,800 estimated home sites to help meet the growing demand for northern Colorado residents and will become a part of Centerra’s Certified National Wildlife community.

“Our team is excited to co-develop these new communities along the Front Range with McWhinney,” said Mark Wolf, founder, and CEO of AHV Communities. “Not only will these two new communities help address heightened demand for quality rentals in the region, but they also mark our company’s entrance and expansion into the Colorado market, as well as highlight the heightened activity within our current $1.2 billion pipeline, which encompasses 15 communities and 3,000 units across numerous states.”

The Finley and Grayson at Baseline and VellaTerra at Centerra Built-for-Rent® home communities will be AHV‘s first in Colorado. Like all AHV Communities, the rental homes will be managed and maintained on-site to ensure top customer service to prospective and current residents. Additionally, each community will be outfitted with an enviable suite of onsite, exclusive amenities including a pool, fitness center, and a community center to gather. Additional amenities spread across the communities are planned to include outdoor spaces and game courts, barbeque and picnic areas, spa jacuzzies, bike rooms, and conference rooms.



