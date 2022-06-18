Happenings in Wellington in Upcoming Weeks – June/July 2022

Nancy Harrison, Adventure Media

“Summertime and the Livin’ is Easy!’ Get out and enjoy all the activities in and around Wellington!

Wellington Chamber Golf Tournament

On June 25th the Wellington Area Chamber will hold its first annual golf tournament with up to 76 players and a shotgun start at 7:30 am. You won’t want to miss this fun event! Sponsorships for the tournament are available by contacting the Chamber Office. Volunteers are also needed for lots of fun positions. Be right in the middle of all the action at this Golf Tournament. Proceeds will be shared with the American Legion. Spokesperson Roy Cook states “Our 5-year goal is to be able to purchase or lease a building in Wellington to use as a Legion Hall. This will be used for Post 176 meetings, as well as become a resource for all things veteran-related in Wellington. We are also looking into buying some land to build a baseball field to bring an American Legion Baseball program to Northern Colorado.”

Wellington’s Independence Day Festivities

The 4th of July is a special celebration in Wellington! Start the day off with a pancake breakfast right on Main Street (Cleveland Ave). This is sponsored by the Filling Station and is always fun and delicious! The Main Event is the Parade which steps off at 10 AM featuring a new route to avoid being delayed by a train. The afternoon is filled with fun things to do for every age, including an antique car show, vendor fair, Food Trucks, Music, Kids’ games, and activities. The evening wraps up with a spectacular fireworks display. Bleachers beside Rice Elementary School on 3rd Street will provide great views as well as the music that accompanies the show. More information is available at the Town of Wellington Website at https://www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/528/Fourth-of-July

The Biergarten at Budweiser will host Friday Firepit once a month all summer long!

Bring the whole family and enjoy Food Trucks from 4-8 pm; Live Music from 5-8 pm, and Corn Hole League with nightly prizes. Disc Golf course will be open to play for free – plus they will have instructors from Disc Mania on-site to conduct Disc Golf Clinic’s

It’s free to attend so come out and enjoy some great Food, Games, and Fun!

Movies in the Park

The Filling Station will host Movies in the Park in June, July, and August in Centennial Park. This is a free, family night event. Watch the local news and social media for exact dates. This is sponsored by the Town of Wellington and the Filling Station. Bring chairs or blankets; popcorn and lemonade will be provided! You can follow Movies in the Park on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/centennial-park-8548-4th-st-wellington-co-80549/movies-in-the-park/2410826469154183/