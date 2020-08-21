Missing Ranger Found Dead at Horsetooth Reservoir

The Larimer County Sherriff’s Office was notified that a Larimer County Department of Natural Resources ranger was missing Thursday, August 20 at 9:18 pm due to a strong wind event on Horsetooth Reservoir.

The ranger’s boat was located on the water however, the ranger was not located.

A search was launched to find and rescue the ranger with assistance from Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, LCSO Emergency Services, Poudre Fire Authority, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Larimer County Dive Rescue Team, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Denver Police Department helicopter and LCSO deputies and investigators.

The ranger’s body was recovered from the waters around 3:30 am on Friday, August 21. The Larimer County Sherriff’s Office and Larimer County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating the cause of death. Furthermore, the coroner’s office will release the identity of the ranger and manner of death at a later time.

For more information regarding this incident, visit: https://www.larimer.org/spotlights/2020/08/21/missing-ranger-horsetooth-reservoir