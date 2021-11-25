Nationally Recognized Electric Vehicle Group Buy Program Re-Launches in Northern Colorado

The successful annual Electric Vehicle Group Buy program is back. From November 1 through November 30, or while supplies last, Colorado residents can lease a new 2022 Kia Niro EV EX at a significant discount.

The program, coordinated by Fort Collins Kia, Northern Colorado Clean Cities (NCCC) and supported by Drive Electric Northern Colorado (DENC) and the City of Fort Collins, intends to expand on the success of the previous four programs, which brought electric vehicle (EV) adoption up to two to three times the national average. Join the EV movement and make the switch to an EV through this program! NCCC has worked for years with partners across the state to deliver affordable options for driving electric and has worked to develop a comprehensive system of EV charging in our community, allowing Northern Coloradans to never be more than six miles from a public charging station in Fort Collins or Loveland.

This pre-negotiated group-buy discount offers a hassle-free opportunity to drive electric and never pay for gas again while contributing to improved public health, air quality, and environmental health. This Group Buy builds on the successes of previous programs to make driving electric accessible and affordable. In this round of group buy pricing, consumers can purchase the following:

2022 Kia Niro EV EX Lease Offer: As low as $229/mo with $2,999 due at signing for 36 months*

*Stk#N5122780 VIN:N5122780 MSRP $42,590. $10,800 Kia Lease Cash. Kia lease cash includes $7,500 federal and $2,500 Colorado state tax credits. Plus, tax, title, and license Must be approved for credit by Kia Motors Finance. 10k mileage allowance. $2,999 due at signing. No security deposit is required. SEE DEALER FOR COMPLETE DETAILS. Price includes a $693.67 dealer handling fee. Offer ends 11/30/21 or while supplies last.

Perks and Incentives

Questions about the Federal Tax Credit or Colorado Electric Vehicle Tax Credit? Contact the Colorado Department of Revenue at 303.238.7378, or your CPA. Some utilities provide discounts related to the purchase of new EVs. Xcel Energy has a rebate for home wiring costs related to installing a Level 2 charger at residential locations.

Participating consumers will receive advising services from NCCC to help transition to electric. Workplaces that have an interest in adopting charging stations or an electric vehicle pool should contact NCCC for analysis and potential rebates and incentives. To learn more about the 2021 Group Buy and where to purchase the vehicles, visit NCCCs webpage.

NCCC is a partnership of the Department of Energy Clean Cities Program, Drive Electric Northern Colorado the City of Fort Collins, and the City of Loveland.

Did you like what you just read? Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you. Click to Donate