Belle Ame ~ Live Performance Art

Love Performing Arts Center and 7Generations Forward Project opened in Loveland in January 2021. With a shared location for the two sister companies, they have classes, workshops, events, performances, and conscious gatherings.

Recently, they became the satellite center for the Fencing Academy of Denver offering Sabre Fencing.

Their classes range from music dance, theatre to martial arts. In addition to the performing arts, they are looking to include foreign languages and cultural studies.

Monthly performance shows are on the 3rd Saturday of every month.

Their Vision: To Directly impact the wellbeing of all people of this earth by bringing joy, beauty, art, and brilliance into their lives as we go beyond the challenges we face. For more information visit https://www.loveperformingarts.com or https://www.7gfp.org.

Tickets: https://www.loveperformingarts.com/shows

