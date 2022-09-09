New DMV Options Seek to Help in Emergency Situations

Coloradans can now add disability information to credentials and/or vehicle registration

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles has announced another step forward in its efforts to better serve all Coloradans.

Eligible Coloradans can now voluntarily disclose they have a disability that affects their ability to communicate with first responders on their driver’s license or identification card, and/or vehicle registration.

The new, optional services are helpful during medical emergencies and interactions with law enforcement when communication can be difficult.

Driver License/Identification Card Eligible Coloradans can choose to add the disability identifier to their driver’s license or identification card.

The discreet identifier informs first responders that the license holder has a non-apparent disability that could affect their ability to communicate, including but not limited to cognitive disabilities, neurological diversities, mental health disorders, sensory needs, chronic illness, and physical disabilities.

To add the identifier, Coloradans need a health care provider to sign a DMV form (DR 2093 Application for Disability Identifier Symbol), attesting the person has a disability that could affect their ability to communicate with law enforcement. Then, applicants will need to bring the completed form to their scheduled State driver’s license office appointment.

For those who add the disability identifier to their driver’s license or ID, the identifier will also appear on their Colorado Digital ID™ via the myColorado™ app. For more information on the Digital ID, visit myColorado.gov/colorado- digital-id.

The disability identifier can be removed at a later date for free which can be done in person during a scheduled appointment at a State driver’s license office, online at myDMV.Colorado.gov, or using the myColorado app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play.

For more information about the disability identifier, visit dmv.colorado.gov/disability- identifier-for-driver-license/ permit/identification-card.

Vehicle Registration

Eligible Coloradans can also voluntarily disclose their non-apparent disability on vehicle registrations, which is only accessible to law enforcement and DMV staff. The disability information will not appear anywhere on the printed vehicle registration card.

To disclose a disability on vehicle registration, Coloradans need a health care provider to complete and sign a DMV form (DR 2215 Voluntary Disability Disclosure Application) attesting the person has a disability that could affect their ability to communicate with law enforcement.

Eligible Coloradans can then take the form to their county motor vehicle office and request the information be added to their account.

Anyone who adds the identifier and decides they want to remove it later can also do so for free. Coloradans can either request the disability information be removed in person at a county motor vehicle office at any time during the registration period or online during a renewal transaction by going to myDMV.Colorado.gov.

For more information about the disability identifier, visit dmv.colorado.gov/disclosing-a- disability-on-vehicle- registration.

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is implementing the identifier in accordance with the Disability Symbol Identification Document Act of 2021 (HB 21-1014).

The DMV is committed to providing services for all Coloradans where they are needed most, whether it’s in-office, online or on the go. Visit DMV.Colorado.gov/Anywhere to find out how you can DMV anywhere. Yes, anywhere.