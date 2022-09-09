Wellington Eagles Win First Game

The Wellington Eagles are back home. On September 1, for the first time since 1963 (the last season of the old Wellington High School), the town of Wellington proudly watched as their new time posted a victory against Highland with a score of 38-26.

Highland is class 1A, the team has posted winning records in six straight seasons.

Running back Cash Altschwager scored two touchdowns while adding a pair of 2-point conversions. He finished with 278 yards rushing.

The team has a home, non-conference game against the Sterling Tigers tonight, September 7, at 7 pm.