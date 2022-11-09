New Fort Collins Deputy City Manager Announced

City Manager Kelly DiMartino has named Tyler Marr as Fort Collins’ new Deputy City Manager after a competitive national search.

Marr has been serving as interim Deputy City Manager since May when former Deputy City Manager, Kyle Stannert, accepted the position of City Manager for Bothell, Washington. Prior to the interim Deputy City Manager role, he held a variety of positions within the City including Assistant City Manager, Director of Information and Employee Services, Deputy Director of Information and Employee Services, and Senior Policy and Project Manager.

Marr’s commitment to Fort Collins began when he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from Colorado State University. He went on to receive a Master of Public Administration from the University of Kansas and returned to the City of Fort Collins as a Graduate Management Assistant in the City Manager’s office.

In his new role, Marr will serve as a member of the City’s Executive Lead Team and co-manage, in collaboration with DiMartino, a wide array of responsibilities spanning the City’s full operations.

“We were fortunate to have numerous highly qualified candidates for this position,” said DiMartino. “Tyler brings a depth of governance knowledge and proven leadership experience that I’m confident will serve our organization and community well.”

“I am thrilled and grateful to be able to keep serving the Fort Collins community alongside my talented City colleagues in this new capacity as we work to continue providing exceptional service to our residents,” noted Marr.

Marr lives in Fort Collins with his wife and young daughter and will begin in the official role on October 31.