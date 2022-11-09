The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been activated to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

On October 21, at 10:13 pm, an LCSO deputy attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 2800 block of SE Frontage Road in Johnstown. The vehicle fled northbound on the frontage road at a high rate of speed. As the fleeing vehicle approached the roundabout at Highway 402, deputies successfully executed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT Maneuver). The fleeing vehicle left the roadway and came to a stop.

An adult male exited the vehicle and advanced toward deputies carrying a knife despite multiple orders to stop. A Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy then fired their weapon. The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No deputies were injured. The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team was activated, and the Loveland Police Department will be leading the investigation. Fort Collins Police Services will be managing public information and will release more information when appropriate.