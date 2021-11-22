New Poudre Libraries Executive Director Announced

Library Board of Trustees Hires New Executive Director Diane Lapierre to Bring Her Passion for Community and Innovation to Fort Collins

The Poudre River Public Library District and its Board of Trustees have announced Diane Lapierre has been named as its new Executive Director. Lapierre comes to the Library District with demonstrated professional experience leading public libraries including her most recent position as director of Loveland Public Library.

In her role with Poudre River Public Libraries, Lapierre will be responsible for planning and directing all phases of district operations and helping the library expand its innovative services, collection, and programs. She begins work with the Library District on January 4, 2022.

“We are excited and pleased to welcome Diane Lapierre as the new Executive Director of the Poudre River Public Library District. Her extensive public library experience will help her to work effectively and collaboratively with our board and leadership team,” says Fred Colby, president, Library District Board of Trustees. “We expect to take our District to new levels during her tenure, and to implement new and improved ways to better serve our library community.”

Lapierre brings extensive strategic planning, visioning, and organizational management experience to her role which will help position the District for the future. Her work building community partnerships and collaborating with diverse populations will be another asset to the District.

“I am thrilled to be the next Executive Director of the Poudre River Library District and fully support its mission to enrich the community through universal access to resources for knowledge, innovation, and enjoyment,” says Diane Lapierre. “As we move through a time of tremendous challenges, I am excited about the opportunities to connect with the community and determine the best ways the library can meet the many needs of people who live in the district.”

Lapierre is a Colorado native who grew up in Loveland. She is currently the Library Director at the Loveland Public Library, where she has served since 2017. Prior to that, she served from 2006 to 2017 at the Denver Public Library in the positions of Director of Community Relations and Director of Denver Public Library Friends Foundation. She also served as the Director of Strategic Initiatives in the City Librarian’s Office from 2004 to 2006.

Poudre River Public Library District was established in 2006 by voter approval. The District’s shared resources serve more than 200,000 people across a vast 1,800 square-mile region in Northern Larimer County. Anchored by three libraries in Fort Collins, the District is dedicated to matching diverse communities’ needs, interests, and priorities with exceptional opportunities for learning, intellectual stimulation, and personal enjoyment. In all its endeavors, the District aims to enrich the cultural, educational, and economic life of the growing regional area which it serves. For more information, visit PoudreLibraries.org or call (970) 221-6740.

Did you like what you just read? Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you. Click to Donate