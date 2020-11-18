New Wellington Town Administrator Announced

The Town of Wellington Board of Trustees has announced Patti Garcia as the new Town Administrator starting Tuesday, December 1.

The decision to select Patti as the new Town Administrator came from a national search conducted by Peckham & McKenney Inc. involving a group of highly competitive candidates who had applied. Patti has a dynamic background in local government, serving in a multitude of roles over 17 years.

“We are very pleased with the value Patti Garcia brings to the table as a Town Administrator,” said Mayor Troy Hamman. “The Board is confident Garcia will make a great partner as we strive to provide the best service to our Town,” Mayor Hamman said.

Patti served as the Loveland City Clerk most recently, where she was responsible for overseeing staff whose duties included business licensing, public record requests, municipal elections, and more. She brings much expertise in the municipal process, organizational efficiency, and community engagement.

Patti has been married to her husband John for 36 years, and together they share two daughters, one son, and two dogs named Cooper and Kaya.

“I have lived in Colorado for most of my life; my husband and I moved to Oklahoma and then Pennsylvania and realized we missed where we grew up and made the transition back to the best state in the nation,” said Patti. “I look forward to getting into the community to hear from residents, even if that will need to look a little bit different to keep everyone safe,” Patti said.

