New Windsor Municipal Ordinance Regarding LSVs Announced

A new ordinance has been added to the Town of Windsor Municipal Code regarding low-speed electric vehicles on public roadways. Similar ordinances have been implemented across the state of Colorado. The Town of Windsor has adopted the following statutes to better regulate low-speed electric vehicles within town limits, improve the efficient movement of traffic on Windsor roadways, and benefit public safety.

As of Thursday, July 21, Class A low-speed electric vehicles will be permitted only on town roadways with a posted speed limit equal to or less than thirty-five miles per hour. All low-speed electric vehicles will be expected to conform to the privileges and responsibilities of traditional motor vehicles. This includes having a valid driver’s license, motor vehicle insurance, code-compliant seatbelts, registration, a license plate, annually renewed validation tabs, and obeying all traffic and parking regulations otherwise applicable to motor vehicles.

Despite having a posted speed limit of equal to or less than thirty-five miles per hour, low-speed electric vehicles will be prohibited on 7th Street, Eastman Park Drive, Colorado Boulevard, Colorado State Highway 392, and Colorado State Highway 257. Additionally, low-speed electric vehicles are prohibited from driving on the Poudre River Trail, the Great Western Trail, sidewalks, pedestrian trails, or recreational facilities within the Town. No low-speed electric vehicle shall be operated on a limited access highway.

Not all golf cars are Class A low-speed electric vehicles. It’s important to distinguish the difference between a road-worthy low-speed electric vehicle that has headlights, turn signals, mirrors, seat belts, and even a VIN number. Low-speed vehicles must be equipped with safety features that are not required of golf cars. It’s important to note that neither golf cars nor golf carts are allowed outside of permitted subdivisions. More information about the definition of low-speed electric vehicles is posted on the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles website at dmv.colorado.gov/low-speed-electric-vehicle.

For more information about the Windsor Police Department, visit windsorpd.com.