Today’ Weather: 7/28/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tonight more scattered thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|57
|74
|58
|Berthoud
|1
|59
|73
|61
|Fort Collins
|11
|58
|73
|60
|Greeley
|0
|58
|75
|60
|Laporte
|0
|58
|73
|60
|Livermore
|1
|58
|69
|56
|Loveland
|3
|60
|73
|61
|Red Feather Lakes
|3
|53
|61
|50
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|54
|73
|60
|Wellington
|0
|57
|72
|58
|Windsor
|1
|59
|73
|59
|*As of July 28, 2022 7:45am
