Today’ Weather: 7/28/22

July 28, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tonight more scattered thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 57 74 58
Berthoud 1 59 73 61
Fort Collins 11 58 73 60
Greeley 0 58 75 60
Laporte 0 58 73 60
Livermore 1 58 69 56
Loveland 3 60 73 61
Red Feather Lakes 3 53 61 50
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 54 73 60
Wellington 0 57 72 58
Windsor 1 59 73 59
*As of July 28, 2022 7:45am

