Nighttime Full Closures of I-25 and US 34 to take Place for Bridge and Interchange Work

The Colorado Department of Transportation will require nighttime full closures of I-25 and US 34 Tuesday, October 20 through Friday, October 23 in order to place deck panels on the new US Highway 34 bridge over I-25.

The bridge will help to ease traffic congestions through an additional thru lane running in each direction, reconfiguring the on- and off-ramps and improving pedestrian access once the bridge is completed. These closures are deemed necessary through the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) Whole System Whole Saftey initiative that aims to protect motorists from potential danger from overhead work and equipment placed on the roadway along I-25.

Travel impacts are as follows:

I-25 full closure at US 34 will take place from 9 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, October 20 through Thursday, October 22. I-25 traffic will be detoured up and over I-25 on Exit 257/US 34.

US 34 full closure between the on- and off-ramps over I-25 from 9 pm on Tuesday, October 20 until 5 am on Wednesday, October 21 and again from 9 pm Wednesday, October 21 until 5 am on Thursday, October 22. Westbound US 34 traffic will be detoured north on I-25 to Exit 259/ Crossroads Boulevard. Turn left on Crossroads Boulevard and then go south on I-25 to Exit 257/ US 34. Eastbound US 34 traffic will be detoured south on I-25 to Exit 255/ Colorado Highway 402. Turn left on CO 402 and go north on I-25 to Exit 257/ US 34.



Eastbound US 34 on-ramp to northbound I-25 full closure from 9 pm to 5 am on Tuesday, October 20 through Friday, October 23. Northbound I-25 on-ramp traffic from eastbound US 34 will be detoured east on US 34 to Centerra Parkway. Proceed north on Centerra Parkway to Crossroads Boulevard, go west on Crossroads Boulevard to the northbound I-25 on-ramp.



For more information regarding this project, visit: www.codot.gov/projects/north-i-25/johnstown-to-fort-collins or call the project information hotline at 720-593-1996