Letter to the Editor – Support for Mitch Murray

By Laurie Klith

As an advocate for at-risk youth in Larimer County, I am pleased to support Mitch Murray for District Attorney.

I lead an organization in Larimer County that works for youth and families that need support while navigating the criminal justice system and dealing with substance abuse issues that may well lead them to the criminal justice system. I work hand in hand with our district attorney’s office while working with our clients.

As a result, I have a working knowledge of the importance of the role our district attorney’s office plays in our community and the leadership that is so important in that office. I have worked within our criminal justice system for decades and have seen what good leadership is.

I have seen the leadership and legal knowledge displayed by Mitch Murray over many years and appreciate him for it. I believe that experience is critical to maintaining the success of this office and cannot be replaced by a candidate without it. Please visit votemitchmurrayda.com and learn about the Mitch Murray that I have come to know and appreciate. Join me, and vote for Mitch Murray for DA – we need his knowledge, experience, and leadership.