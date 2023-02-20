NOCO Unify Awards $280,000 in Grants to Local Kids Charities

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Northern Colorado United for Youth (NOCO Unify) delivered 2022 Impact Grant recipient checks of $50,000 each to Center for Family Outreach, CASA of Larimer County, and Northern Colorado Youth for Christ, and committed to $305,000 worth of grants to be awarded in 2023.

NOCO Unify, a Nonprofit organization that raises money for charities serving kids in Northern Colorado] announced today they delivered three 2022 Impact Grant recipient checks of $50,000 each to the Center for Family Outreach, CASA of Larimer County, and Northern Colorado Youth for Christ, surpassing over $5 million given since the organization started in May 2007. In 2023, the organizations receiving Impact Grants are ChildSafe, Matthews House, and Weld/Greeley Habitat for Humanity, with a total of $305,000 committed to Northern Colorado organizations. Impact Grants are intended for major capital projects, major infrastructure purchases, and participation and collaboration projects between organizations, etc.

Laurie Klith, the executive director of the Center for Family Outreach, explained that the grant dollars from NOCO Unify helped them fund a family therapist position, “Out of 110 kids that we serve, 34 of those children that had significant issues were helped through NOCO Unify funding.”

NOCO UNIFY hosts annual events to raise money for child-based nonprofits in Northern Colorado. Year after year, our popular events – the Down and Derby Party, the Kids Classic Golf Tournament, and the Suitcase Party – surpass donation goals and continue to be some of the most successful fundraising events in the Northern Colorado region.

This year, the Down and Derby Party falls on May 6, the Kids Classic Golf Tournament on June 26, and the Suitcase Party on August 18. Tickets and sponsorships for these popular events are available on our newly launched website [nocounify.org] or by contacting Keller Taylor – unifypresident@gmail.com / 970-518-5131