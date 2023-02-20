Celebrating 20 Years of Connecting Coloradans to Help

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Founded in 2002, 211 Colorado has helped Coloradans connect to resources assisting them with housing, jobs, health, and more for 20 years.

In 2002, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission approved a plan for integrating a system of independent information and referral services and provided it with the 2-1-1 dial code. 211 Colorado was born. Today, 20 years later, 211 Colorado has assisted over 3 million Colorado households and provides border-to-border coverage, serving all of Colorado’s 64 counties. 211 Colorado offering organizations include Hilltop Community Resources in Grand Junction, Mile High United Way, Pikes Peak United Way, Senior Resource Development Agency in Pueblo, United Way of Larimer County, United Way of Southwest Colorado, and United Way of Weld County.

211 Colorado streamlines access to nonprofit and governmental assistance by providing one central location where Coloradans can connect to opportunities for keeping their lives on track. Trained 211 Colorado resource navigators to assist individuals, families, and service providers who are seeking community services in times of need, such as rent and utility support, help to find food resources, adult and child day care options, legal and tax assistance, and more. The service is available in English, Spanish, and other languages.

With an average of 10,000 contacts received statewide each month, 211 Colorado volume increased significantly during 2020 and 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; some months exceeded 20,000 contacts. With each call, 211 Colorado resource navigators helped callers better understand what they were facing, the available resources, and the next best steps to take. Callers’ typical presenting needs in any season include food and housing support, rent payment and utility assistance, and emergency shelter.

With a resource database that is updated daily, anyone can use 211 Colorado via phone (dial 2-1-1), text (send zip code to 898-211), or at the www.211Colorado.org website.

