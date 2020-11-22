North Forty Food Pantry Open Every Friday

The North 40 Food Pantry Store has gone back to being open every Friday from 10 am to 12 pm other than Thanksgiving week to help families in need of healthy food.

Families in need have the opportunity to visit the pantry and receive everything from pet food, diapers, chicken, beef, fruit, veggies, pizza, bread from Great Harvest, Red Cross cleaning kits, and hand sanitizer. The North 40 Food Pantry will not do any screening and offer their services to each family in need.

Those picking up food from the pantry are required to wear facial coverings and can also pick up for a neighbor in need. All of the fresh produce must be taken by the end of the day, and those utilizing the pantry’s services can come around 11:30 am if they want what is left over.

The pantry will be operating Thanksgiving week on Tuesday, November 24, from 2 pm to 4 pm rather than Friday, giving away a total of 100 turkeys in addition to other goodies. Food can be picked up at Chapel in the Pines located at 23947 W County Rd 74E in Red Feather Lakes.

COVID regulations for the store are as follows:

Wear a mask if entering the store. Keep 6 ft apart from people not in a family group 10 shoppers will be allowed at a time Follow the arrows when moving through the store. Use hand sanitizer before entering the store. There will be some on hand.

Those visiting the pantry can bring their own shopping bags, but the pantry will have boxes, carts, wagons, and bags. Food donations are currently not being accepted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but cash and check donations are still being accepted. Checks should be made to “North Forty Alliance” and in the memo put “Food Pantry.” Mail to RFL Library, c/o N40MA, P.O. Box 123, RFL, CO. 80545.

For more information regarding donating to the North 40 Food Pantry, visit https://donorbox.org/north-40-food-pantry or for more information on volunteering, visit: https://n40alliance.org/want-to-help/