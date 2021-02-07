Northern Colorado Drug Task Force Make Narcotics Arrests and Seizures at East Mulberry Hotel

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force seized a large amount of narcotics and made five arrests on Wednesday, February 3 around 6 am at the Baymont by Wyndham Hotel located at 3808 East Mulberry Street in Fort Collins.

The seizures and arrests came after multiple warrants were served as a result of months of investigating illegal narcotics distribution along the East Mulberry Corridor in Fort Collins. A total of four hotel rooms and one vehicle parked at the hotel were searched.

Narcotics seized include 1,081 black market Xanax pills weighing 367 grams, 16 grams of heroin and 144 grams of methamphetamine. The success of the operation was made possible with the assistance of partner agencies including Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland Police Department, Colorado Adult Parole, Windsor Police Department, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Colorado National Guard Counterdrug.

Arrests made are as follows:

Korie Danise Goss (02/20/1973) of Fort Collins arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute – Felony 1, Possession with Intent to Distribute – Felony 2, Possession with Intent to Distribute – Felony 3, and two outstanding Possession of Controlled Substance arrest warrants.

William Edward Backhoff (04/25/1988) of Fort Collins arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute – Felony 1, Possession with Intent to Distribute – Felony 2, Possession with Intent to Distribute – Felony 3, and outstanding arrest warrants for Possession of Controlled Substance and Drove While License Revoked.

Leray Dante Michael Smith (04/29/2000) of Wyoming arrested for Violation of a Protection Order – Class 2 Misdemeanor and four outstanding warrants for Felony Failure to Appear Dangerous Drugs, Felony Failure to Appear Dangerous Drugs / Possession of Burglary tools, and Domestic Violence / Harassment / Trespass.

Aaron James Cole (08/09/1968), homeless in the Fort Collins area, arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant – Failure to Verify Location as a Sex Offender.

Beth Ann Reeves (09/30/1973) of Fort Collins arrested on outstanding warrants – Felony Failure to Appear / Burglary and Failure to Comply / Dangerous Drugs.

Specialty units that contributed to the operation’s success include Larimer County Regional SWAT Team, Fort Collins Police Services SWAT Team and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Strategic Enforcement Unit. The charges listed above are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

