Openings for Larimer County Boards and Commissions Now Open

The Larimer County Boards and Commissions have openings on several boards currently and are encouraging those interested in applying to become involved in their county.
Larimer County Boards and Commissions serve a vital role in making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on many important matters. The application deadline for the vacancies on several boards is Sunday, April 18.
New board members will start their term on Thursday, July 1. Those without access to the internet can request an application form from the Larimer County Commissioners’ Office in person at 200 West Oak Street or by phone at 970-498-7149.
Boards and Commissions that currently have openings are as follows:
- Board of Adjustment
- Board of Appeals
- Board of Health
- Citizen Review Panel
- Community Corrections Advisory Board
- Environmental & Science Advisory Board
- Estes Valley Planning Advisory Committee
- Extension Advisory Committee
- Juvenile Community Review Board
- Land Stewardship Advisory Board
- LaPorte Area Planning Advisory Committee
- Larimer County Interagency Oversight Group
- Office on Aging Advisory Council
- Open Lands Advisory Board
- Parks Advisory Board
- Planning Commission
- Rural Land Use Board
- Weld/Larimer Revolving Loan Fund
- Workforce Development Board
For more information regarding openings on Larimer County and Boards and Commissions, including where to apply, visit: www.larimer.org/boards or receive notifications of boards and commissions openings www.larimer.org/subscriptions.cfm.
