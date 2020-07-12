Parking Option for Drivers Added

The City of Fort Collins’ Parking Services department is providing free parking for three hours in City parking structures through at least Wednesday, September 30 to increase parking options and assist with the City’s economic recovery.

The free three-hour parking applies to the Firehouse Alley, Old Town, and Civic Center parking structures. However, parking sessions are required to be initiated regardless of how long the duration of stay will be even if it is less than three hours.

The Firehouse Alley parking structure is located at 160 Chestnut St., the Old Town parking structure is located at the corner of Remington Street and Mountain Avenue, and the Civic Center parking structure is located at the corner of Mason Street and Laporte Avenue.

Payment of $1 per hour is required for stays of over three hours. Payments can be made at either the self-service kiosks or through the FC Parking application available for Apple and Android devices.

For more information regarding Parking Service, visit: parkingservices@fcgov.com or call 970-221-6617