The Funky Times All-Star Band will perform Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18 at the Eagle County Fairgrounds.

Bonfire Brewing had made the decision to cancel the annual Block Party when the coronavirus pandemic began. Nevertheless, they are now delivering previous Block Party headliner Robert Randolph who will lead the Funky Times All-Star Band.

“We’ve worked for months to pull something involving live outdoor music together, and we’re excited to set a strong example with a professional event that we hope shows that live music can return safely,” said Amanda Jessen, co-owner of Bonfire Brewing.

The festivities for both nights will kick off with performances from local bands The Evolution and The Runaway Grooms. Additionally, there will be performances from Marcus King, Robert Randolph, J.J. Johnson, Nigel Hall, and Duane Betts.

Ticket holders will be divided into groups of 125 people upon entry to the show. Groups will be practice social distancing and are required to wear masks to gain venue entry. However, masks are not required to be worn in designated seating areas.

“We all feel the need for something like this, and while it’s not the traditional Block Party with 5,000 people in the streets of Eagle, it’s a start, and it gets some of the struggling folks in this industry back to work,” said Amanda.

For more information regarding Bonfire Brewing, visit: http://www.bonfirebrewing.com/ or visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/funky-times-all-star-band-tickets-112538244920?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_eid=718ac32c02&mc_cid=74847fa2f0 to purchase tickets