Parking Services to Transition to ParkMobile For Downtown Parking Structures and Lots

The City of Fort Collins’ Parking Services department is announcing that ParkMobile will begin operations as the sole vendor for paying for parking at downtown parking structures and lots starting later this week.

Users of the three downtown parking structures and the Mason Street lot who pay for parking using a smartphone app will need to download and begin using ParkMobile starting on July 1, as the previous FC Parking app will cease to function.

Payment kiosks will remain in all parking structures and the Mason Street lot, and the process for paying to park at kiosks will remain unchanged.

“We’re looking forward to our partnership with ParkMobile,” said Eric Keselburg, Parking Services Manager for the City. “I think users will enjoy being able to have one app to park downtown, at CSU, and other places in the region.”

ParkMobile already provides app-based parking payment services at Colorado State University, and those who already have ParkMobile for use at CSU can use the same app to park in downtown structures and the Mason lot.

Numerous communities in Colorado and around the country also use ParkMobile for public parking, including Estes Park, Boulder, and Idaho Springs, among others.

Rates for hourly parking at parking structures and the Mason lot remain unchanged, and parking is still free for the first hour, though users must still initiate a parking session during that time.

ParkMobile is available in the Apple App Store for iOS devices, the Google Play store for Android devices and can also be accessed via web browser.

Questions about parking can be directed to Parking Services at parkingservices@fcgov.com or by calling 970-221-6617 and pressing 0.