Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts Took to the Lagoon Concert Stage Wednesday, June 29

In partnership with Canvas Credit Union, Colorado State University and the Mantooth Company

The Lagoon Summer Concert Series, one of Northern Colorado’s favorite family-friendly concert series, has returned to the west lawn of the Colorado State University Lory Student Center. Owned and produced by the Mantooth Company for the past 25 years, this popular summer tradition brings together friends and families (who pack picnic suppers or patronize onsite food trucks) on Wednesday nights from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm through July 27.

For its third week, the Lagoon Concert Series welcomed Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts to the stage on Wednesday, June 29. Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts is a four-piece touring band that shares male and female leads in a mix of old-school country and rock n’ roll. Influenced by the songs and personalities of legends like Waylon and Willie, they drive their sound with blazing guitars and a rock n’ roll attitude. The band earned 2021 Female Vocalist of the Year and 2019 Band of the Year from the Colorado Country Music Hall of Fame.

Emceeing Wednesday’s concert was Sadie Young. Young is half of the popular radio duo, Scott and Sadie on BIG 97.9 iHeart Radio. She is a Northern Colorado native and very involved in her community. Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon is an annual event that is close to her heart. Young loves doing radio because it allows her to meet wonderful people and is flexible enough to be there for her husband Ryan and their three kids, Sophie, Cooper, and Murphy.

Attendees were asked to bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs, kids, and leashed pets to enjoy the show. Food trucks were on-site offering a great choice of dinner, snacks, and drinks, including Bigs BBQ, The Goodness Truck, The Sweaty Moose, Gelato and aMore, and Human Bean of Northern Colorado.

The concert was presented by Canvas Credit Union, Colorado State University (CSU) and the Mantooth Company. CSU was hosting booths for CSU Online, CSU Language Department, CSU Music Business, and CSU Spur. Additional sponsors that hosted booths at the event included the City of Fort Collins and Morning Fresh Dairy.

Mantooth is proud to have produced the Lagoon Concert Series – and to have brought great fun to Northern Colorado – for 25 years! Since its inception, there have been 153 band performances, approximately 187,000 music-loving attendees, and there have been six car giveaways!

Visit the Lagoon Summer Concert Series Facebook page for updates, including potential weather delays or visit lagoonseries.com for more information on each concert, expanded band bios and websites, and more.