Petco Foundation Invests in Animal Friends Alliance Lifesaving Work

Animal Friends Alliance has been awarded a grant totaling $18,000 from the Petco Foundation to be utilized to fund medical care and pre-adoption expenses for dogs and cats in its shelter.

This grant investment comes as part of Petco Foundation’s recent distribution of over $13 million to animal welfare organizations across the nation. Additionally, the Foundation has also distributed a total of $1 million in emergency product and cash donations to partnering organizations that are dealing with the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to putting out a national call to mobilize animal lovers in taking action and pledging to save pet lives.

“Every animal deserves the opportunity to find a loving home, and we are extremely grateful to the Petco Foundation for their support of our mission,” said Sarah Swanty, executive director of Animal Friends Alliance. “This grant will allow us to save more lives and bring together more happy families,” Sarah said.

Animal Friends Alliance is a limited-admission adoption-guarantee shelter and subsidized spray/neuter clinic that dedicates its work to locate loving homes for cats ad dogs while providing support to families to keep pets within their homes. Animal Friends Alliance has found homes for over 28,000 cats and dogs and performed over 64,600 spray/neuter surgeries since 2006.

The Petco Foundation recognized Animal Friends Alliance’s success in saving pet lives at a stakeholder and media investment celebration at Petco Fort Collins on Monday, September 28.

For more information regarding Animal Friends Alliance, visit: SavingAnimalsToday.org or for more information regarding the Petco Foundation, visit: petcofoundation.org