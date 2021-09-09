Poudre River Public Library Board of Trustees Begins Search for New Executive Director

David Slivken announces retirement from the Library District

After five years leading the Poudre River Public Library District, David Slivken has announced he will retire on November 12, 2021. The Board of Trustees is moving forward with a national search for the new executive director and hopes to have final candidates chosen in October.

Slivken’s career in libraries spans 50 years. He joined the District as executive director in 2016 and oversaw a variety of important projects including developing a multi-year Library Master Plan to establish the vision of library service in our community in the 21st century. He was also critical in leading the libraries through the challenges of the pandemic.

“We are grateful to David Slivken for the wonderful job he has done as our Executive Director over the past five years,” says Fred Colby, President of the Board of Trustees. “The Board of Trustees is focused now on finding the best possible person to help us continue providing our community with the full range of quality library services that it deserves. We are pleased to have June Garcia helping us in this search and hopeful that we will have identified the new Executive Director before year’s end.”

The Board selected June Garcia to assist in the national search for a new executive director. Garcia has over 50 years of experience as a public librarian, including head of branches for the Phoenix Public Library and six years as Director of the San Antonio Public Library. She is a nationally-known consultant based in Denver who has conducted more than 60 searches for library executives. In 2019, Garcia received the Melvil Dewey Medal from the American Library Association for many accomplishments during a long, varied, and distinguished career.

Additional details about the search and potential candidates will be provided as the process moves forward. A tentative search schedule has been determined (subject to change).

Applications were collected through September 6, 2021

The Board of Trustees interviews semi-finalists and oversees reference checks (September 29-30)

Finalists selected and invited to visit the Library District and Fort Collins community (week of October 25)

The Library District will provide updates on the search process through its website, monthly newsletter, and social media channels, including any opportunities for community members to meet with candidates. Additional information about the Executive Director position and application process is available online at www.JuneGarcia.com.

Poudre River Public Library District was established in 2006 by voter approval. The District’s shared resources serve more than 200,000 people across a vast 1,800 square-mile region in northern Larimer County, Colorado. Anchored by three libraries in Fort Collins, the District is dedicated to matching diverse communities’ needs, interests, and priorities with exceptional opportunities for learning, intellectual stimulation, and personal enjoyment. In all its endeavors, the District aims to enrich the cultural, educational, and economic life of the growing regional area which it serves. For more information, visit PoudreLibraries.org or call (970) 221-6740.