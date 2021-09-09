Wellington Chamber Announces Annual Dinner, Roaring Twenties Style

Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary McCaffrey has announced that the Chamber’s Annual Dinner Meeting is scheduled for October 15th at the Anheuser Busch Biergarten and Tour Center, 2320 Mountain View Drive, Fort Collins, CO.

The theme this year is Roaring Twenties. Festivities will start at 5:30 with a social Mixer starting at 6 PM. Dinner and the Annual Meeting of the Chamber follow at 7. So get out your flapper dresses, feathers, and fedoras, and come to have a great time!

Committee members are hard at work organizing sponsorships, donations, the venue, catering, auction, emcee, and all the details. They include Alisa Rindels, Mary Kay, Jami Dorsey, Assured Partners of Colorado; Kacy Lobato, Kacy Graphics, Linda Kinzli, Kinzli ReMax Real Estate, attorney Mary Council, Matt Dierlam of North Forty News, Nancy Harrison, Cinnamon Decadence, Nora Cook, Sage Benefit Advisors, and Mary McCaffrey, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce.

They are looking for donations of silent auction items. Funds raised go towards supporting the Chamber’s efforts in offing community programs, services and promoting the growth of Chamber members. This year’s fundraiser recipient is the Wellington-Waverly Kiwanis Club and the Wellington Middle School’s Builders Club Program.

Donated items will be featured on the https://www.32auctions.com website, along with a prominent mention of each donor and business logo. The silent auction will run on the website from September 27ththrough October 18th.

The Annual Dinner & Meeting was last held in October 2019 and was canceled in 2020 due to Covid 19 concerns. Tickets for this soiree are sold on Eventbrite, and attendance is limited to 150 people due to the size of the venue. So be sure to order tickets soon to be assured a place at the table.

This event promises to be the social event of the fall for Wellington. For more information on the Annual Dinner & Meeting, membership, or donating, please contact the Chamber office. Stop by at 4006 Cleveland Ave., call (970) 568-4133, or email wellingtonareachamber.@gmail.com.