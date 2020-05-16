Poudre River Public Library Curbside Pickup Service Begins May 20, New Procedures Announced

Poudre River Public Library District has released new procedures for curbside pickup services that are designed to observe current health and safety guidelines and minimize contact. The service is available at Old Town Library and Council Tree Library starting May 20, 2020. Harmony Library is not available at this time.

“Libraries are about access, and during this unprecedented time Poudre Libraries has remained committed to providing access in safe and innovative ways,” says David Slivken, executive director, Poudre River Public Library District. “It started with expanded access to digital media and online resources and creating virtual programs. Now, we’re able to add curbside pickup as another option for our community.”

Complete details of the pickup procedures can be found online at PoudreLibraries.org.

Curbside Pickup Basic Procedures

PLACE item(s) on hold using our online catalog or by calling the Answer Center. WATCH for the email notification that your items are available for pick up. DRIVE/BIKE/WALK to your chosen library during curbside pickup hours and CALL the library to let them know you have arrived.

Curbside Pickup Hours Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Old Town Library: 970-416-8051 Council Tree Library: 970-416-8050

WAIT in your vehicle or at a safe distance until a staff member has placed your bagged items on the table outside the library.

PICK UP your items.

To support social distancing efforts, libraries are operating with limited staff. The safety of staff, customers, and the community remains the Library District’s top priority. All staff members are required to have face coverings and will recommend social distancing from other staff and members of the public during the curbside service.

All items returned to the Library during this time will be placed in a 72-hour quarantine before being checked back in and placed on shelves. Cardholders should expect a delay of up to five days before returned items are updated on their library account.

About the Poudre River Public Library District

Poudre River Public Library District was established in 2006 by voter approval. The District’s shared resources serve more than 200,000 people across a vast 1,800 square-mile region in northern Larimer County, Colorado. Anchored by three libraries in Fort Collins, the District is dedicated to matching diverse communities’ needs, interests, and priorities with exceptional opportunities for learning, intellectual stimulation, and personal enjoyment. In all its endeavors, the District aims to enrich the cultural, educational, and economic life of the growing regional area which it serves. For more information, visit PoudreLibraries.org or call (970) 221-6740.