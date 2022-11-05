Poudre River Public Library Free Legal Self-Help Clinic

A free legal self-help clinic is held on the first Friday of every month.

Volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for the legal issues in the areas of family law, civil litigation, pretty law, probate law, collection, appeals, landlord-tenant law, veteran’s benefits, and civil protection orders.

the attorneys assist each clinic patron one-on-one at the Old Town Library in Fort Collins, 201 Petersen Street. The clinic is open to all area residents.

The program is hosted by the Poudre River Public Library District.

To sign up, call 970-221-6740.