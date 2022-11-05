City Seeks Volunteers to Serve on Housing Authority

Applications are now open for residents interested in serving on Housing Catalyst, Fort Collins’ housing authority.

As a mission-driven real estate developer, Housing Catalyst forges public-private partnerships to build and preserve affordable homes in Northern Colorado. The agency owns, manages, or was instrumental in the creation of more than 1,600 local residences, making it the community leader in sustainable, long-term affordable housing solutions.

Housing-related experience with sensitivity to the housing needs of people earning below the area median income is preferred. Per Colorado Revised Statue (CRS) 29-4-205 one commissioner may be a city official and at least one commissioner shall be an individual who is directly assisted by the organization. The term length is (5) years and applicants need to reside within Larimer County. The time commitment is 5-6 hours per month.

Applications are available at https://engage.fcgov.com/getinvolved.